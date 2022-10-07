SBS Tamil

ATCC’s Annual Gala Awards Night 2022

Published 7 October 2022 at 9:02pm
By Raysel
Australian Tamil Chamber of Commerce unites entrepreneurs in Tamil community and provides advice to businesses, host networking events and support them. ATCC’s Annual Gala Awards Night is held on 16 October (Sunday) at 6 pm at Wenty Leagues, 50 Smith Street, Wentworthville NSW 2145. Mr Theo Saumiraj, President of ATCC spoke to RaySel about the event. Mr Saumiraj can be contacted on 0431155519.

