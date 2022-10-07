ATCC’s Annual Gala Awards Night 2022

SBS தமிழ் ஒலிபரப்பை திங்கள், புதன், வெள்ளி மற்றும் ஞாயிறு ஆகிய நாட்களில் இரவு 8 மணிக்கு SBS Radio 2 வழியாக கேட்கலாம்.உங்களது பிரதேசத்துக்குரிய அலைவரிசை என்னவென்று தெரிந்துகொள்ள எமது பக்கத்திற்குச் செல்லுங்கள். செவிமடுக்க ‘SBS Radio’ எனத் தேடுங்கள்.
Theo Saumiraj and ATCC
Australian Tamil Chamber of Commerce unites entrepreneurs in Tamil community and provides advice to businesses, host networking events and support them. ATCC’s Annual Gala Awards Night is held on 16 October (Sunday) at 6 pm at Wenty Leagues, 50 Smith Street, Wentworthville NSW 2145. Mr Theo Saumiraj, President of ATCC spoke to RaySel about the event. Mr Saumiraj can be contacted on 0431155519.
Published 7 October 2022 at 9:02pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
