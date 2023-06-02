Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Australia and India have signed a new migration deal. Here's what we know
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed a finalised bilateral migration deal, saying increased migration mobility between the nations is a "living bridge", strengthening bonds. Source: Getty / Lisa Maree Williams. Credit: Getty / Lisa Maree Williams. Inset: Thiru Arumugam
A new migration deal signed between Australia and India is being hailed as a win for both nations. Visa rules will be changed to boost labour mobility, including with the creation of a new pilot scheme called MATES. Sydney based migration agent Thiruvengadam Arumugam explains more about the deal. Produced by Renuka.
