Labor's decision sees Australia fall into line with allies who've imposed similar bans over concerns the platform poses a threat to national security.





Kulasegaram Sanchayan reports in Tamil with a feature written by Sara Tomevska and Alex Anyfantis..









Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.





Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page .