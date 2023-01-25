Australia Day: A Day to celebrate or otherwise?

For many of the First Australians, January 26th is a day of mourning, hurt and sorrow but also a day to honour the many Aboriginal warriors who fought and died while having to defend their lands and lives.





Kulasegaram Sanchayan brings the story with comments from Lalitha Chelliah, who has worked with the Aboriginal community; and Kajalini Ranjith, who works as a lawyer in Darwin.













