Australia – India relationship: An analysis

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
India is one of Australia's most important Indo-Pacific partners, with the relationship characterised by strong people-to-people links and close cooperation at all levels of government. Mr R.Rajagopalan, a leading independent journalist in New Delhi, analyses the current relationship. Produced by RaySel.
Published 25 September 2022 at 10:41pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Share