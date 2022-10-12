Australia remembers the Bali bombing victims

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
It's been 20 years since the Bali Bombings which killed 202 people, including 88 Australians on Oct 12, 2002. It remains the largest loss of Australian life in a single terror event. RaySel produced the feature 19 years ago on the first Anniversary of the Bali bombing. This is rebroadcast on the 20th anniversary of the event.
Published 12 October 2022 at 9:03pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
