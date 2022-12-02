Australia steps up biosecurity measures

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our For listening on DAB+ search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Mother picking backpack from security counter while standing by daughters. Family is with luggage at airport terminal. They are going on vacation. Credit: AzmanL/Getty Images
Published 2 December 2022 at 9:00pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
Australia has very strict biosecurity procedures at our international borders to prevent the introduction of harmful pests and diseases. As the threat of foot and mouth disease remains, Australian airports have stepped up biosecurity measures. Mr R Sathyanathan explains about what you can't bring in to the country. Produced by Renuka
