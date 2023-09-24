Australia to probe COVID-19 pandemic response

The Australian federal government has recently unveiled plans for a comprehensive COVID-19 inquiry aimed at scrutinising the nation's pandemic management strategies. However, this move has not escaped criticism from the opposition, which argues that the inquiry may overlook crucial aspects, such as the individual state-level determinations regarding lockdowns and border controls. Barathithasan, the prominent lead broadcaster at 4EB in Brisbane, has taken up the task of closely examining the government's COVID-19 inquiry and its implications. Produced by RaySel.

