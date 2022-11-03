Police hope a $1 million dollar reward will lead to the capture of a murder suspect who fled to India

SBS TamilOther ways to listen Police hope a $1 million dollar reward will lead to the capture of a murder suspect who fled to IndiaPlay05:06SBS TamilOther ways to listen Queensland police in patrol Credit: Getty ImagesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (11.7MB)Published 3 November 2022 at 6:03pmBy SelviSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Australian news bulletin for Thursday 03 November 2022. Read by SelviPublished 3 November 2022 at 6:03pmBy SelviSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesListen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in pageFor listening on DAB+ digital radio ShareLatest podcast episodesEuphoria 2022 in Melbourne!Danger as beach safety signs are ignored or not understoodAn interview with Ilakkiya Sudar T Ramalingam!Focus: Tamil Nadu/India