Prime minister flags defence spending increase

Prime minister flags defence spending increasePlay06:14Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (14.3MB) Australian News: 11 March 2023 – Saturday Read by RaySelListen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page.For listening on DAB+ digital radio, search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesBe Proud of Your MouthEmployers should do better: new report says CALD women are needed in leadership rolesFocus: Sri LankaStar Ratings in aged care homes