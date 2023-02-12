NSW Labor promises to cap weekly toll at $60 if elected

News.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Australian News: 12 February 2023 – Sunday Read by RaySel

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.
For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Anthony Albanese (left) and Foreign Minister Penny Wong (right) take part in the 44th annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney, Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Anthony Albanese vows to march in Sydney's Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Silhouette of young Asian mother and cute little daughter looking at airplane through window at the airport while waiting for departure. Family travel and vacation concept

Refugees welcome lifting of restriction on refugee family reunion

Avooran - Shanmugam Chandran with his new novel, Chinnaan

“The marginalised need not be silent”

Buddhist monks protest in Sri Lanka

Focus: Sri Lanka