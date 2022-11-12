SBS Tamil

Cruise ship carrying 800 COVID-positive passengers docks in Sydney

Published 12 November 2022 at 5:27pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Australian News: 12 November 2022 – Saturday Read by RaySel

