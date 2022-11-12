Cruise ship carrying 800 COVID-positive passengers docks in Sydney

SBS TamilOther ways to listen Cruise ship carrying 800 COVID-positive passengers docks in SydneyPlay06:39SBS TamilOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (15.25MB)Published 12 November 2022 at 5:27pmBy RayselSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Australian News: 12 November 2022 – Saturday Read by RaySelPublished 12 November 2022 at 5:27pmBy RayselSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page.AdvertisementFor listening on DAB+ digital radio, search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesVettridam short story - "Loneliness is worse than any Illness"What is Female Orgasmic Disorder?“Their release is a relief, not a happy moment”- Trichy Velusamyராஜீவ் கொலை தொடர்பான குற்றவாளிகள் விடுதலையானதை தமிழக மக்கள் எப்படிப் பார்க்கின்றனர்?