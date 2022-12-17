SBS Tamil

COVID-19 wave is likely to peak before Christmas

SBS Tamil

news 17 dec.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 December 2022 at 5:22pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian News: 17 December 2022 – Saturday Read by RaySel

Published 17 December 2022 at 5:22pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.
For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Prashanth Sellathurai is inducted into the NSW Hall of Champions

VCE ACHEIVERS

High Ranking Students of Tamil Language in 2022!!

All Party Meeting in Sri Lanka

Focus: Sri Lanka

Registered nurse and Wiradjuri woman Alison Barnes holding a new self screening swab (SBS-Sandra Fulloon).jpg

Can Australia wipe out cervical cancer? Possibly, if screening rates rise