COVID-19 wave is likely to peak before Christmas

SBS TamilOther ways to listen COVID-19 wave is likely to peak before ChristmasPlay05:41SBS TamilOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (13.03MB)Published 17 December 2022 at 5:22pmBy RayselSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Australian News: 17 December 2022 – Saturday Read by RaySelPublished 17 December 2022 at 5:22pmBy RayselSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesListen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page.For listening on DAB+ digital radio, search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesPrashanth Sellathurai is inducted into the NSW Hall of ChampionsHigh Ranking Students of Tamil Language in 2022!!Focus: Sri LankaCan Australia wipe out cervical cancer? Possibly, if screening rates rise