Authorities have warned residents in flood affected areas to be on alert for scammers

Unknown call

Credit: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Australian news bulletin for Tuesday 17 Jan 2023. Read by Selvi

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page. 


For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio 
search for ‘SBS Radio’.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

JHC.jpg

A grand Pongal festival in Sydney

Focus SriLanka

Focus: Sri Lanka

Padumeen Web.jpg

Pongal in Sangam Literature

image (1).jpg

From Engineering to Farming - A Success Story