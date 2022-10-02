Government calls on Optus to reveal customers affected in hack

SBS TamilOther ways to listen Government calls on Optus to reveal customers affected in hackPlay06:40SBS TamilOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (15.27MB)Published 2 October 2022 at 7:06pmBy RayselSource: SBS Australian News: 2 October 2022 – Sunday Read by RaySelPublished 2 October 2022 at 7:06pmBy RayselSource: SBSListen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page.For listening on DAB+ digital radio, search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesHow to avoid falling victim to scams?Migrant report reveals extent of visa waitFocus: Tamil NaduEY employee Aishwarya Venkatachalam, plunged to her death in Sydney