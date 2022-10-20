Disadvantaged "bore the brunt" of COVID-19 pandemic response

SBS TamilOther ways to listen Disadvantaged "bore the brunt" of COVID-19 pandemic responsePlay06:53SBS TamilOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (15.76MB)Published 20 October 2022 at 7:49pmBy RayselSource: SBS Australian News: 20 October 2022 – Thursday Read by RaySelPublished 20 October 2022 at 7:49pmBy RayselSource: SBSListen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page.For listening on DAB+ digital radio, search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesSydney Murugan Temple AGM electionGovernment to investigate Medicare rorts allegationsFocus: Tamil Nadu/IndiaWhat is a Mental Health Treatment Plan?