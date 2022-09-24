Conflict in the Indo-Pacific would have "catastrophic" impact on Australia – Penny Wang

SBS TamilOther ways to listen Conflict in the Indo-Pacific would have "catastrophic" impact on Australia – Penny WangPlay06:13SBS TamilOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (14.23MB)Published 24 September 2022 at 6:53pmBy RayselSource: SBS Australian News: 24 September 2022 – Saturday Read by RaySelPublished 24 September 2022 at 6:53pmBy RayselSource: SBS Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page.AdvertisementFor listening on DAB+ digital radio, search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesAdi Azhage - an Indo-Australian Tamil romantic songAustralia resetting relationships abroad and at homeSmoke Alarms: What you need to knowFocus: Sri Lanka