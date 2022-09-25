SBS Tamil

Australians should prepare for Russia-Ukraine war to go on for longer - Defence Minister Marles

SBS Tamil

Defence Minister Richard Marles

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 September 2022 at 7:10pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS

Australian News: 25 September 2022 – Sunday Read by RaySel

Published 25 September 2022 at 7:10pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.
Advertisement
For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Foreign Minister Penny Wang in UN

Conflict in the Indo-Pacific would have "catastrophic" impact on Australia – Penny Wang

Adi Azhage (1).jpg

Adi Azhage - an Indo-Australian Tamil romantic song

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.jpg

Australia resetting relationships abroad and at home

BeFunky-collage (7).jpg

Smoke Alarms: What you need to know