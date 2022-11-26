Final ballots being cast in Victoria's state election amid a high pre-poll vote

SBS TamilOther ways to listen Final ballots being cast in Victoria's state election amid a high pre-poll votePlay07:10SBS TamilOther ways to listen Opposition Leader Matthew Guy & Premier Daniel AndrewsGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (6.55MB)Published 26 November 2022 at 4:53pmBy RayselSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Australian News: 26 November 2022 – Saturday Read by RaySelPublished 26 November 2022 at 4:53pmBy RayselSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesListen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page.For listening on DAB+ digital radio, search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesWhat is “Fair Work Legislation Amendment” bill?Focus: Sri LankaAustralia's banks open to changes to prevent financial abuseScott Morrison also tried to be environment minister. Report on his secret ministries released