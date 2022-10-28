SBS Tamil

NSW government to buy flood-hit homes in land buyback scheme

SBS Tamil

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during an announcement in Lismore

Credit: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 October 2022 at 6:58pm
By Selvi
Source: SBS

Australian news bulletin for Friday 28 October 2022. Read by Selvi

Published 28 October 2022 at 6:58pm
By Selvi
Source: SBS

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page


Advertisement
For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio 



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Agecare

A bill has passed legislating the need for aged care facilities to staff a registered nurse 24 hours a day

Vanitha.jpg

Vaaranam completed five years!

The 2022/23 Federal Budget papers are seen inside the Budget lockup at Parliament House in Canberra

What's in Labor's yesterday first federal budget?

Capture.JPG

Focus: Tamil Nadu/India