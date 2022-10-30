SBS Tamil

Government cannot give an exact timeline of when Australian energy prices will drop – Prime Minister

SBS Tamil

News 30.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 October 2022 at 7:07pm, updated 4 hours ago at 7:14pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS

Australian News: 30 October 2022 – Sunday Read by RaySel

Published 30 October 2022 at 7:07pm, updated 4 hours ago at 7:14pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.
For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Talkback.jpg

Federal budget 2022: What's your view?

Palanivel.jpg

Interview with Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan – Part 2

Governor 3.jpg

Focus: Tamil Nadu

Falling down accident at Itaewon in Seoul, Korea

Deadly stampede rocks South Korea at Halloween