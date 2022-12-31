SBS Tamil

Final preparations for festivities to mark the end of 2022 continue across the nation

SBS Tamil

News.jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 December 2022 at 6:47pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian News: 31 December 2022 – Saturday Read by RaySel

Published 31 December 2022 at 6:47pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.
For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Tamil 2022 Yearender - Australia

Year in Review: Australia 2022

Tamil 2022 Yearender - Australia

Year in Review: Australia 2022

Tamil 2022 Yearender - Sri Lanka

Year in Review: Sri Lanka 2022

Brazil football legend Pele dies at 82

Legendary footballer Pele has died