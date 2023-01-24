Health advocates are reporting Queensland is the skin cancer capital of Australia

Health advocates are reporting Queensland is the skin cancer capital of AustraliaPlay06:26 Credit: GettyGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (14.76MB) Australian news bulletin for Tuesday 24 Jan 2023. Read by SelviListen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page. For listening on DAB+ digital radio search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesFocus : Sri LankaIs ChatGPT better than Google?“Indians carry their caste prejudices wherever they go” - The Australian Human Rights CommissionRising interest rates, possible recession : Australians are being warned of a bleak year