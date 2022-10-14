SBS Tamil

Fair Work Commission minimum wage rise decision is now taking effect

SBS Tamil

young waitress delivers burger on tray looks at order

Credit: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 October 2022 at 7:20pm
By Selvi
Source: SBS

Australian news bulletin for Friday 14 October 2022. Read by Selvi

Published 14 October 2022 at 7:20pm
By Selvi
Source: SBS
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page


For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio 



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Exhausted businessman sitting at desk in office at night

Are you burned out at work?

Focus Srilanka

Focus : SriLanka

Nara.jpg

Interest rates rise - how to afford your higher mortgage repayments?

NSW Flood

Police search for missing man as NSW flooding continues