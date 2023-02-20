Australian Senate inquiry recommends banning IRGC

BELGIUM IRAN PROTEST

epa10424443 Iranian opposition representatives demonstrate calling to place Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence on the EU and UN 'terrorist list' in Brussels, Belgium, 23 January 2023. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET Source: EPA / OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Australia should designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation and be prepared to expel diplomats from the country, according to a new Senate inquiry report. R.Sathyanathan, a veteran broadcaster, explains the background story of IRGC and the proposed ban. Produced by RaySel.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Focus Srilanka

Focus : Sri Lanka

Dr Vasanthan Thavaratnam

“How are we going to meet the protein needs of ten billion people?”

Treasurer Jim Chalmers

Jim Chalmers opens door to changing superannuation tax concessions

Rangarajan.jpg

Should we enact a law to stop party defection?