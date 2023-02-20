Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Australian Senate inquiry recommends banning IRGC
epa10424443 Iranian opposition representatives demonstrate calling to place Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence on the EU and UN 'terrorist list' in Brussels, Belgium, 23 January 2023. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET Source: EPA / OLIVIER HOSLET/EPA
Australia should designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation and be prepared to expel diplomats from the country, according to a new Senate inquiry report. R.Sathyanathan, a veteran broadcaster, explains the background story of IRGC and the proposed ban. Produced by RaySel.
