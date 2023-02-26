Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Australian universities move to set up campuses in India under deal
In this handout photo released by Indian Finance Ministry, Australia's Treasurer Jim Chalmers, left, meets with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the sidelines of G-20 financial conclave on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (Indian Finance Ministry via AP) Credit: AP
The federal government has announced a significant expansion of Australia's higher education sector abroad, with plans to establish offshore campuses and degree recognition programs in India. Education Minister Jason Clare says he wants to open the doors to a world-class Australian education for those overseas who may not be able to travel for their studies. A story by Sam Dover - SBS News & Produced by RaySel for SBS Tamil.
