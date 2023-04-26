Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Australia's first major defence review in decades says risk of land invasion 'remote'
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chief of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) Angus Campbell speak to the media duing a press conference after the release of the Defence Strategic Review at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, April 24, 2023. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
The military threat posed by China has prompted a dramatic review of Australia's defences, recommending a fundamental overhaul of Australia’s approach to deal with the risk of war. The review maintains that currently, the risk of invasion is a "remote possibility", and points to concern over threats of military force and coercion targeting Australia's trade and supply routes. The Labor Government commissioned the review, and has agreed to many of the recommendations which have now been publicly unveiled, including a major investment in long-range missiles. That story by Pablo Vinales and Ciara Hain for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.
Share