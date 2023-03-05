Australia's rental prices expected to rise further, adding to homelessness problem

HOUSING RENTAL STOCK

A ‘For Rent’ sign is seen in Canberra, Monday, February 27, 2023. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Hundreds of thousands of Australian renters are facing homelessness as falling vacancy rates place upward pressure on asking prices.While the tightening rental situation can be tracked back to a pandemic-driven desire for more space; immigration, building trends and ongoing rate rises are set to make an already bad situation far worse. A story by by Gareth Boreham for SBS News & Produced by RaySel for SBS Tamil.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Real Angry Bird

Why Myna bird brought to Australia?

Kirushika Report.jpg

Are farmers in Jaffna opposing organising farming?

05.03_01.jpg

Focus: Sri Lanka

News 5.jpg

Thousands walk across Sydney Harbour Bridge during World Pride march