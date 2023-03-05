Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Australia's rental prices expected to rise further, adding to homelessness problem
A ‘For Rent’ sign is seen in Canberra, Monday, February 27, 2023. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Hundreds of thousands of Australian renters are facing homelessness as falling vacancy rates place upward pressure on asking prices.While the tightening rental situation can be tracked back to a pandemic-driven desire for more space; immigration, building trends and ongoing rate rises are set to make an already bad situation far worse. A story by by Gareth Boreham for SBS News & Produced by RaySel for SBS Tamil.
