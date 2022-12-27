SBS Tamil

Authorities warn Australians to make sensible water safety decisions after multiple holiday drowning deaths

SBS Tamil

image (10).jpg

A lifesaver on a jetski near the Southport Surf Life Saving Club on the Gold Coast. Credit: AAP / Jono Searle

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 December 2022 at 5:00pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian news bulletin for Tuesday 27 Dec 2022. Read by Renuka

Published 27 December 2022 at 5:00pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page. 
For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio 
search for ‘SBS Radio’.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Tamil 2022 Yearender - World

Year in Review: World 2022

INDIA PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS

India introduces randomn COVID tests at international airports

Focus SriLanka

Focus : Sri Lanka

Tamil 2022 Yearender - Science

The biggest Tech Innovations and Breakthroughs of 2022