SBS Tamil

Shoppers enjoy Boxing Day after restrictions ease

SBS Tamil

Boxing Day Sale

Credit: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 December 2022 at 7:14pm
By Selvi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian news bulletin for Monday 26 Dec 2022. Read by Selvi

Published 26 December 2022 at 7:14pm
By Selvi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.

Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page . 


For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio 
search for ‘SBS Radio’.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

INDIA PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS

India introduces randomn COVID tests at international airports

Focus SriLanka

Focus : Sri Lanka

Tamil 2022 Yearender - Science

The biggest Tech Innovations and Breakthroughs of 2022

Bro Agathian 2.jpg

Interview with Bro.Agathian – Part 2