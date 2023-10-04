Breakthrough malaria vaccine is a turning point in global health

Breakthrough malaria vaccine is a turning point in global health.

The World Health Organisation [[W-H-O]] has authorised a new malaria vaccine. The R-21 vaccine, developed by Oxford University scientists, is only the second to be created. The W-H-O has said while the previous vaccine is also effective, the new vaccine can be manufactured at a much larger scale, and would offer countries a cheaper option. General Physician Dr Thiyagarajah Srikaran explains the benefits of the vaccine and the malaria. Segment by Praba Maheswaran.

