Breakthrough malaria vaccine is a turning point in global health
Breakthrough malaria vaccine is a turning point in global health. Dr Thiyagarajah Srikaran
The World Health Organisation [[W-H-O]] has authorised a new malaria vaccine. The R-21 vaccine, developed by Oxford University scientists, is only the second to be created. The W-H-O has said while the previous vaccine is also effective, the new vaccine can be manufactured at a much larger scale, and would offer countries a cheaper option. General Physician Dr Thiyagarajah Srikaran explains the benefits of the vaccine and the malaria. Segment by Praba Maheswaran.
