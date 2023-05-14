Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Budget 2023-24: Refugees, Housing and Defence
The Federal government announced some policies on asylum-seekers/refugees, hosuing and new spending for defence. Chidambaram Rengarajan, who has been working in defence related sector for many years, explains the new measures announced in the budget 2023-24 through "Namma Australia" program. Produced by RaySel.
