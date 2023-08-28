Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Building Inspection Report: An essential step to take before buying a house
Rishi Rishikesan
Inspection Report stands out as a critical task when purchasing a house, a fact emphasized by Rishi Rishikesan from Orenda Building Pty Ltd, who elucidates this and other pivotal factors deserving a home buyer's careful consideration. Produced by RaySel.
