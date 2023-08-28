Building Inspection Report: An essential step to take before buying a house

Rishi segment.jpg

Rishi Rishikesan

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Inspection Report stands out as a critical task when purchasing a house, a fact emphasized by Rishi Rishikesan from Orenda Building Pty Ltd, who elucidates this and other pivotal factors deserving a home buyer's careful consideration. Produced by RaySel.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Foster Carer

How to become a foster carer?

Intergenerational report 2023

Hot, dry, poor - is this Australia's future?

Mimosa blossoming in sunlight

The Significance of the Golden Wattle as Australia's National floral emblem

கார்க்கி.jpg

The Profound Moments of Madhan Kharki's Journey – Part 2