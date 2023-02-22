Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Calls for funding to save Australia's critically-endangered Indigenous languages
Indigenous performer Jono Barney Is seen during a smoking ceremony before question time at Queensland Parliament House in Brisbane, Tuesday, February 21, 2023. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND/AAPIMAGE
Australian Indigenous languages make up just two per cent of languages spoken around the world but represent nine per cent of those critically endangered. First Nations advocates are calling for increased support to protect Australia's first languages. That story by Emma Kellaway and Aymen Baghdadi for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.
