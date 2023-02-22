Calls for funding to save Australia's critically-endangered Indigenous languages

QLD PARLIAMENT SITTING

Indigenous performer Jono Barney Is seen during a smoking ceremony before question time at Queensland Parliament House in Brisbane, Tuesday, February 21, 2023. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Australian Indigenous languages make up just two per cent of languages spoken around the world but represent nine per cent of those critically endangered. First Nations advocates are calling for increased support to protect Australia's first languages. That story by Emma Kellaway and Aymen Baghdadi for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our
tune in page
. For listening on DAB+
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

RoS Visa

Permanent Visa pathway for TPV/SHEV temporary visa holders

Thiruma Gayathri Nakkheeran.jpg

Focus: Tamil Nadu/India

21st February - International Mother Language Day (IMLD)

International Mother Language Day 2023

News 22 Feb.jpg

Australia wont tolerate any foreign espionage