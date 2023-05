Dr Tharmalingam Sasitharan, President of the Jaffna Hindu College Sydney Old Boys’ Association; and Santhanakrishnan Sivakumar, this year's Geethavani event coordinator talk to Kulasegaram Sanchayan about what the inspiring singers need to do to participate in this competition.











