Cardinal George Pell has died at the age of 81 in Vatican City

Cardinal Pell was convicted of child sexual abuse offences in 2018 while he was the Archbishop of Melbourne.
Published 11 January 2023 at 6:25pm
By Praba Maheswaran
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australian news bulletin for Wednesday 11 January 2023. Read by Praba Maheswaran.
