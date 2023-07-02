Celebrating NAIDOC Week

For Our Elders NAIDOC week graphic (National NAIDOC Logo).png

For Our Elders NAIDOC week graphic (National NAIDOC Logo)

A week of celebration and recognising the history and achievements of Aboriginal people, NAIDOC week starts today (July 2). Held each year at the beginning of July, NAIDOC is a great opportunity for all Australians to learn about Australia’s First People. A feature produced by RaySel for SBS Tamil with a feature by Sarka Pechova, Kerri-Lee Harding and Lowanna Grant for SBS News.

