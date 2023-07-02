Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Celebrating NAIDOC Week
For Our Elders NAIDOC week graphic (National NAIDOC Logo)
A week of celebration and recognising the history and achievements of Aboriginal people, NAIDOC week starts today (July 2). Held each year at the beginning of July, NAIDOC is a great opportunity for all Australians to learn about Australia’s First People. A feature produced by RaySel for SBS Tamil with a feature by Sarka Pechova, Kerri-Lee Harding and Lowanna Grant for SBS News.
