Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Challenges faced by children from parental expectations
Challenges faced by children from parental expectations. அகலவன் ஸ்ரீஸ்கந்தராஜன், நவீணா நவரட்னம், ரக்சயன் சோமசுந்தரம் மற்றும் ஆர்த்தி தவராஜசிங்கம்.
Now that they have finished high school and will start university, these students reflect on and explore the challenges they faced from their parent's expectations. Segment produced by Praba Maheswaran.
Share