Charles III proclaimed King of Australia

The monarch's representative in Australia proclaims the ascension of King Charles III as mourning continues around the nation for Queen Elizabeth II

Source: AAP

Published 11 September 2022 at 7:31pm
By Raysel
Australian News: 11 September 2022 – Sunday

