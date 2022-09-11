Charles III proclaimed King of Australia

SBS TamilOther ways to listen Charles III proclaimed King of AustraliaPlay07:25SBS TamilOther ways to listen Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (6.78MB)Published 11 September 2022 at 7:31pmBy RayselSource: SBS Australian News: 11 September 2022 – Sunday Read by RaySelPublished 11 September 2022 at 7:31pmBy RayselSource: SBSListen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page.AdvertisementFor listening on DAB+ digital radio, search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesThe importance of “Sexual Pleasure”Queen's coffin arrives in Edinburgh; Charles the Third proclaimed as KingFocus: Tamil NaduSmall businesses question the economic impact of a public holiday to mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth