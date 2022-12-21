Christmas spending are being affected by the current widespread concerns about the cost of living

SBS TamilOther ways to listen Christmas spending are being affected by the current widespread concerns about the cost of livingPlay06:53SBS TamilOther ways to listen People are seen shopping on George street in Sydney Credit: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (6.3MB)Published 21 December 2022 at 7:21pmBy SelviSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Australian news bulletin for Wednesday 21 Dec 2022. Read by SelviPublished 21 December 2022 at 7:21pmBy SelviSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesListen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page . For listening on DAB+ digital radio search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesIndia-Australia trade deal takes effect from 29 December“Philosophy and Poetry are intertwined in Tamil” - Thomas Hitoshi PruiksmaAllergy sufferers on alert as the festive season rolls around againFocus : India