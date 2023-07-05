Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Controversial decision ignites Ashes Test
Controversial decision ignites Ashes Test - The dismissal was in keeping with the laws of the game but there are debates over whether Carey’s actions were in line with the spirit of cricket. Source: AAP
Australia took a commanding 2-0 lead in this year’s Ashes Series after winning an ill-tempered Test match against England on Sunday. Bairstow had walked down the wicket thinking the over was finished, but Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw the ball at the stumps and the England batsman had to be given out. The dismissal was in keeping with the laws of the game but there are debates over whether Carey’s actions were in line with the spirit of cricket. Sports advocate Venkatachalam Jaganathan analyzes. Segment produced by Praba Maheswaran.
