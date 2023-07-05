Controversial decision ignites Ashes Test

Headliner Photo 05 July.jpg

Controversial decision ignites Ashes Test - The dismissal was in keeping with the laws of the game but there are debates over whether Carey’s actions were in line with the spirit of cricket. Source: AAP

Australia took a commanding 2-0 lead in this year’s Ashes Series after winning an ill-tempered Test match against England on Sunday. Bairstow had walked down the wicket thinking the over was finished, but Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey threw the ball at the stumps and the England batsman had to be given out. The dismissal was in keeping with the laws of the game but there are debates over whether Carey’s actions were in line with the spirit of cricket. Sports advocate Venkatachalam Jaganathan analyzes. Segment produced by Praba Maheswaran.

