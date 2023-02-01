Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Cost of living crisis, meet back to school costs
NSW Students return to school on the first day of term 1 for 2023 in Sydney, Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Thousands of students across NSW public schools will return to class on Tuesday. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DEAN LEWINS/AAPIMAGE
Millions of students around the country are returning to school this week. But with the rising cost of living, parents are facing price hikes on a number of classroom essentials. That story by Francesca De Nuccio for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.
