From tomorrow (5 Jan), travellers from China must return a negative COVID test within 48 hours of departure

SBS TamilOther ways to listen From tomorrow (5 Jan), travellers from China must return a negative COVID test within 48 hours of departurePlay07:06SBS TamilOther ways to listen Credit: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsDownload (16.26MB)Published 4 January 2023 at 7:07pmBy SelviSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Australian news bulletin for Wednesday 04 Jan 2023. Read by SelviPublished 4 January 2023 at 7:07pmBy SelviSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesListen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page. For listening on DAB+ digital radio search for ‘SBS Radio’.ShareLatest podcast episodesHouse prices continue to plummetYear in Review: Tamil Cinema 2022Focus: Sri LankaFour dead, three critically injured after two helicopters collide near a beach on Gold Coast