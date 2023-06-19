Damon Foard: Asylum seeker in 2012, successful entrepreneur in 2023

Damon Foard took a boat from Sri Lanka in 2012 and came to Australia to seek political asylum. He was detained for a long time and his application was rejected. He appealed to the minister. That was rejected. Damon went to the courts. The judge has recently ruled that the minister must review his application again. Whilst all this was going on, he worked in construction industry. Learned the tricks of the trade, and now runs a company that supplies labour to construction companies.

Damon shares his story with Kulasegaram Sanchayan.





