Danger as beach safety signs are ignored or not understood
Published 2 November 2022 at 9:00pm
By Praba Maheswaran
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
There are calls to review beach safety signage, with a new study revealing a large proportion of beach-goers either ignore or don’t fully understand safety messages. Among the findings, is surprising evidence that about a third of people don’t know what one of our most important messages means - always swim between the flags. That story by Kath Landers for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.
