SBS Tamil

Deadly stampede rocks South Korea at Halloween

SBS Tamil

Falling down accident at Itaewon in Seoul, Korea

A photo shows near a scene of accident where lots of people fell at Itaewon area in Seoul, South Korea on October 30, 2022. While lots of people were gathering prior to Halloween, 151 people died due to falling down one upon another.( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images ) Credit: Hirotsugu Uesugi/AP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 October 2022 at 9:02pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS

At least 151 people have been killed and 82 injured after being caught in a crush by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital Seoul. A story by Biwa Kwan, SBS News & Produced by RaySel for SBS Tamil.

Published 30 October 2022 at 9:02pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our 
tune in page
.For listening on DAB+ 
digital radio
, search for ‘SBS Radio’.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Talkback.jpg

Federal budget 2022: What's your view?

Palanivel.jpg

Interview with Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan – Part 2

Governor 3.jpg

Focus: Tamil Nadu

News 30.jpg

Government cannot give an exact timeline of when Australian energy prices will drop – Prime Minister