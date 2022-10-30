Deadly stampede rocks South Korea at Halloween

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our .For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
A photo shows near a scene of accident where lots of people fell at Itaewon area in Seoul, South Korea on October 30, 2022. While lots of people were gathering prior to Halloween, 151 people died due to falling down one upon another.( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images ) Credit: Hirotsugu Uesugi/AP
At least 151 people have been killed and 82 injured after being caught in a crush by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital Seoul. A story by Biwa Kwan, SBS News & Produced by RaySel for SBS Tamil.
Published 30 October 2022 at 9:02pm
By Raysel
Source: SBS
