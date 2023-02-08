Death toll still increasing following quakes in Turkey and Syria

HATAY, TURKIYE - FEBRUARY 06: Search and rescue operations are carried out in the wreckage in Hatay, after 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes hit Turkiye's Kahramanmaras, on February 06, 2023. Early Monday morning, a strong 7.7 earthquake, centered in the Pazarcik district, jolted Kahramanmaras and strongly shook several provinces, including Gaziantep, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, Adiyaman, Malatya, Osmaniye, Hatay, and Kilis. Later, at 13.24 p.m. (1024GMT), a 7.6 magnitude quake centered in Kahramanmaras' Elbistan district struck the region. Turkiye declared 7 days of national mourning after deadly earthquakes in southern provinces. (Photo by Sezgin Pancar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

With more than 6000 people killed and thousands more injured and homeless, survivors are scrambling to find trapped loved ones following two devastating earthquakes in southern Turkey and northern Syria. The World Health Organisation is warning the death toll could be eight times bigger. That story by Tom Canetti for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.

