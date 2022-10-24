Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Deepavali Special
Published 24 October 2022 at 9:58pm
By Praba Maheswaran
Source: SBS
Deepavali, Diwali, Bandi Chhor Diwas and Tihar are all festivals of light and hope, celebrated by over a billion people around the world. The celebrations differ throughout the Indian subcontinent depending on the traditions of each region. Praba Maheswaran presents a special segment on Deepavali.
