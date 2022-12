Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Buy Now Pay Later services such as Afterpay have come under scrutiny in a new study from the University of Sydney.





The study has found that these services are failing to protect vulnerable borrowers.





Kulasegaram Sanchayan reports in Tamil with a feature written by Sam Dover..



———





Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2.





Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our tune in page .