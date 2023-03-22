Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our . For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Dire climate report fuels calls for government action
Australian Energy Minister Chris Bowen speaks during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
In the wake of the United Nations Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change's sixth assessment report, the Labor government is calling on Parliament to support changes to the safeguard mechanism as the only way to cut emissions by 43 percent by 2030. But the Greens and independent Teals are standing firm in their positions- using the IPCC report to urge the government to commit to banning fossil fuels and close loopholes. That story by Soofia Tariq for SBS News, produced by Praba Maheswaran for SBS Tamil.
